James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Declares Dividend of GBX 71

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $7.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

James Latham Price Performance

Shares of LON:LTHM traded up GBX 40 ($0.51) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,265 ($16.05). 15,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,015. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of £255.02 million, a PE ratio of 844.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,214.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,165.57. James Latham has a one year low of GBX 929 ($11.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,320 ($16.74).

Get James Latham alerts:

Insider Transactions at James Latham

In other James Latham news, insider Andrew George Wright sold 8,687 shares of James Latham stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,160 ($14.72), for a total value of £100,769.20 ($127,831.03). Insiders own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.