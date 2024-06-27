JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Major Shareholder Buys $177,347.04 in Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 10,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $177,347.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,885,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,150,113.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance
JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $192.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18.
JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.91). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on JAKK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.
JAKKS Pacific Company Profile
JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.
