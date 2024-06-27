JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Major Shareholder Buys $177,347.04 in Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 10,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $177,347.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,885,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,150,113.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $192.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.91). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 13.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 27.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JAKK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

