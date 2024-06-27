Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ISDR opened at $7.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. Analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Issuer Direct Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $299,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,185.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 14,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $133,743.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 607,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,185.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 102,060 shares of company stock valued at $987,191 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

