iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.85. 610,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,672. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $154.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.73.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

