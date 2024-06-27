iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.22

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.22 and last traded at $103.41, with a volume of 1817432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.78.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.79. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

