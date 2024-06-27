iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $132.93

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $132.93 and last traded at $133.27, with a volume of 519730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.38.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

