iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.91. 1,982,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.66.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

