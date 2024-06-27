iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.80 and last traded at C$19.79. 298,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 397,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.67.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.18.

