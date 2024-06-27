iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,385. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $93.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

