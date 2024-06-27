iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.17. 596,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,056. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

