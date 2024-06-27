iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,705 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,575 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 648,291 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,936,000 after purchasing an additional 38,838 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

OEF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.45. 147,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,835. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $266.36.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

