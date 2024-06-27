iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.01

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.01 and last traded at $62.82, with a volume of 45876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 230,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.