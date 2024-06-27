iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Corundum Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,129,000 after acquiring an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,208,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,742,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,567,000 after buying an additional 123,628 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after buying an additional 276,387 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 588,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,382. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

