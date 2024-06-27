iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,964,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.24. 786,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.05. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $368.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.