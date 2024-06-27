iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lowered by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,508 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,069,000 after buying an additional 103,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,077,000 after buying an additional 156,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,180,000 after buying an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $367.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $368.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.