iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Graybill Wealth Management LTD.

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,250. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

