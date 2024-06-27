iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stake Lessened by Sar Wealth Management Group LLC

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 3.6% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.65. 117,740 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.50. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

