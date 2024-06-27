iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.26

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.26 and last traded at $103.77, with a volume of 333551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.12.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.50.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,024,000. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,905.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 123,701 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.