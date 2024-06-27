iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.26

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.26 and last traded at $103.77, with a volume of 333551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.12.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,024,000. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,905.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 123,701 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
