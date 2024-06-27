iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.42

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.42 and last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 36179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $773.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

