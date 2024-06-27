iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) Trading Up 1%

iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 1,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

iShares International Developed Property ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. The company has a market cap of $33.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Property ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Property ETF stock. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 2.09% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About iShares International Developed Property ETF

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

