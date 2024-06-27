iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.19. 4,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08.

Get iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF

About iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF ( BATS:IBHI Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.