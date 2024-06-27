iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.19. 4,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.16.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF
About iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF
The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.
