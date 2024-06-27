iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,725 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.64. 263,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,218,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

