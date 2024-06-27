iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,767 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 273,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 501,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,063. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average of $97.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

