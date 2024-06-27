iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.66. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

