iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 707.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.16. 4,180,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,260. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

