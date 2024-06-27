iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 408.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,416 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.2% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.19. 1,569,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,491,672. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

