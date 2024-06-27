iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $548.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,238,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,838. The business has a fifty day moving average of $527.04 and a 200-day moving average of $508.34. The stock has a market cap of $473.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

