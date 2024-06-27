iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 711,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 201,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 47,067 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.47. 7,430,905 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.