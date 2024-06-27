iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.05

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.05 and last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 402602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,639 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,574,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,820,000 after buying an additional 199,430 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 217,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 158,697 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,515.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 156,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 152,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,344,000.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

