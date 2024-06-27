iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $42.92. Approximately 4,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 19,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.77.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopp LeRoy C bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,365,000.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

