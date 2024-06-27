Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

IRM stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.33. The stock had a trading volume of 218,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,474. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $54.91 and a 1-year high of $89.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,511 shares of company stock worth $8,787,218. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,937 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,778,000 after purchasing an additional 29,683 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,931,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,391,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,975,000 after buying an additional 81,741 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

