Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO Sells $3,114,055.84 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $3,114,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,686.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 134.02, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.91.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 393.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IRM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 169.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 69,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 708.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 229,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 201,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 40.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

