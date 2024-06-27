Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $8.06. 1,208,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,823,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on IOVA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

