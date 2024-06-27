Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,183,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $11,718,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

