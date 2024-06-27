InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 270,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 110,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

InZinc Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

About InZinc Mining

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

