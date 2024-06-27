Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Trading Down 1.1%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11. 13,946 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.
Investor AB (publ) Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57.
Investor AB (publ) Company Profile
Investor AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Investor AB (publ)
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.