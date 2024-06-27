Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Trading Down 1.1%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11. 13,946 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Investor AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally.

