Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Sells 801 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.1% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 13,816.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,744,370,000 after buying an additional 3,597,828 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $290,514,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,417,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,581 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.98. 718,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,213. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

