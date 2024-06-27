Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,435 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortinet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,664,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,411,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $203,501,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,926,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,313,000 after purchasing an additional 438,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,875,000 after purchasing an additional 267,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,618,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,279,000 after purchasing an additional 74,528 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Fortinet Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.80. 2,080,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,656. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.64. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

