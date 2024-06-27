Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $957,756,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $165,932,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Chubb by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,126,000 after buying an additional 518,535 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 19,454.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,860,000 after buying an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $261.88. The stock had a trading volume of 308,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.87 and a 200 day moving average of $248.17. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

