Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cellectis (CLLS)

6/22/2024 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Cellectis had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Cellectis had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2024 – Cellectis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS remained flat at $1.87 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,998. Cellectis S.A. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.09.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 529.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis S.A. ( NASDAQ:CLLS Free Report ) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

