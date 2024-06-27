Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 8500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Invesque Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$6.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.16.

About Invesque

(Get Free Report)

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.