Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Purchased by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of PFS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PFS Partners LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,760,000. DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,825,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,161,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,313,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

XMLV stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $54.97. 25,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,644. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $793.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.