Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 4.1% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $23,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

OMFL stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,862 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

