Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 3,126,646 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 902,176 shares.The stock last traded at $21.03 and had previously closed at $21.11.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
