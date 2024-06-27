Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 3,126,646 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 902,176 shares.The stock last traded at $21.03 and had previously closed at $21.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 124,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,115,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 271,570 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,149,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.