Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCOGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 3,126,646 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 902,176 shares.The stock last traded at $21.03 and had previously closed at $21.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 124,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,115,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 271,570 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,149,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

