Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Intrinsyc Technologies Corp (TSE:ITC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75. 4,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 27,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Intrinsyc Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of C$35.07 million and a P/E ratio of -54.69.

About Intrinsyc Technologies

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation provides solutions for the development and production of mobile, embedded, and Internet of Things devices in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Embedded Computing Hardware; and Services and Software.

