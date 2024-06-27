InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$61.75 million during the quarter.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

