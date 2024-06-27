Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 27,987 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 9,571 shares.The stock last traded at $8.45 and had previously closed at $8.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Intchains Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $507.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 56.73%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

Further Reading

