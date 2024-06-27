Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells 81,482 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,704,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,617,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,570,486.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,296. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $130,771,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $142,511,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $109,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,540,000 after buying an additional 1,712,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

