Insider Selling: Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS) Senior Officer Sells C$75,220.15 in Stock

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar sold 18,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total transaction of C$75,220.15.

SLS opened at C$3.95 on Thursday. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.61 and a 1-year high of C$6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.34, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$595.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.80.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

