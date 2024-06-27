Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells 71,429 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.8 %

Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 96,547,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,806,895. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 48.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,107 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 120,883 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,957 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 14.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,235,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $102,833,000 after acquiring an additional 544,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $306,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

